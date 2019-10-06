FLORENCE — Mrs. Fran Looney, 90, Florence, AL, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ in Florence with Spry Funeral Home directing. The graveside will follow in Restview Cemetery, Loretto, TN. Visitation will be at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Fran was born August 20, 1929 in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a faithful member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billye R. Looney of Iron City, TN. She is survived by her son, Danny Looney and wife, Susan, Florence; daughter, Debbie Lynn Keeton and husband, Stanley, Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Amanda Looney, Florence; Allison Hyde (Nathan), Florence; Matt Looney, Florence; and Jennifer Keeton, Columbia, TN; two great-grandsons, Taygan Looney and Tripp Hyde; and sister, Sarah Elizabeth Duncan of Florence.
A very special thanks to all the doctors and nurses for their love, support and dedication. Above all, the care that her daughter, Debbie Lynn Keeton, gave her was by far a true act of love for her mother.
Pallbearers will include Matt Looney, Nathan Hyde, Bit Hyde, Stanley Keeton, Jim Belue and Greg Parker. Honorary pallbearers will include Olan Wright and Dwight Daniels, and all elders and deacons of Sherrod Avenue of Church of Christ.
Fran touched so many with her cooking and sewing talents, along with her upbeat spirit. “MeeMee” knew what life was really about: No one ever left her house with an empty belly, without getting a big hug, a word of advice, or an ‘I love you’, and if you were especially lucky - one of her hand sewn masterpieces. Dear “MeeMee,” you were always thankful that God gave us to you. Now, we are thankful that he gave you to us. We will love you, miss you, and think of you everyday until we see you again.
