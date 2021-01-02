LEOMA, TN — Frances Elaine “Granny” Adams, 74, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, on January, 2, 2021, at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at noon, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lentzville Cemetery. Mrs. Adams was a native of Lawrence County, TN.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.