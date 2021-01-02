LEOMA, TN — Frances Elaine “Granny” Adams, 74, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, on January, 2, 2021, at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at noon, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lentzville Cemetery. Mrs. Adams was a native of Lawrence County, TN.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- India tests vaccine delivery system with nationwide trial
- Iran plans 20% uranium enrichment 'as soon as possible'
- Asia Today: Australian state under fire for slow response
- Clemson star QB Lawrence sputters in Superdome again
- In graying Italy, the old defy biases laid bare by pandemic
- Fields' day: No. 3 Ohio State routs No. 2 Clemson 49-28
- No snake soup for Hong Kong's young snake catcher
- Chris Paul helps Suns hold off Nuggets, improve to 5-1
Most Read
Articles
- Missing Florence juvenile located in Colbert County
- Cement truck turns over across from Brooks High
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student
- COVID-19 cases reach highest numbers yet this week
- Shoals Song Room owner goes virtual to survive
- Cement truck overturns across from Brooks High
- School officials: COVID took its toll educationally
- Last-minute shoppers add to good retail season
- "Plunge into New Year" marks fifth year
- Lauderdale County first responders are receiving COVID vaccines this week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- What would Trump pardon himself for? (3)
- America got an early Christmas gift (2)
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence (1)
- Partisanship trumps law for Alabama AG (1)
- Trump was best president ever (1)
- Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97 (1)
- Alabama ending in-person unemployment help (1)
- LSU hoping 'to shock the world' (1)
- Suspect in multiple robberies arrested (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented