LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Frances Ann “Peggy’ Kerstiens, age 89, of Loretto, TN passed away Monday June 21, 2021 at home after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and a member of Sacred Heart Church. Peggy was known to her family as mammaw. She was a homemaker, loved her family, loved to travel, enjoyed cooking, sewing, needlework, and gardening. Peggy was a member of the Alter Society for many years.
Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Reverend Juan Carlos Garcia will be officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday June 24, 2021 at Loretto Memorial Chapel with a Rosary Service at 7:30 p.m.
Survivors are sons, Henry Kerstiens (Kris), Muscle Shoals, Stan Kerstiens (Carol), Tuscaloosa, Mark Kerstiens (Regina), Lawrenceburg, TN, Fred Kerstiens (Karen), Madison, Tim Kerstiens (Charlotte), Tullahoma, TN; one sister, Sadie Bosheers; eight grandchildren, Jason Kerstiens, Ashton Kerstiens, Craig Kerstiens (Geri), Sara Beth Miller (Jake), Andrew Kerstiens, Alicea Townsend (BJ), Matthew Kerstiens (Angel) and Daniel Kerstiens (Megan); 11 great-grandchildren, Rylee Townsend, Cali Townsend, Emma Townsend, Lucy Kerstiens, Guy Kerstiens, Adeline Kerstiens, Evan Kerstiens, Davis Miller, Caroline Miller, Corbin Kerstiens and Gideon Kerstiens; special friend, Shirley Roberts; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by husbands, James Kerstiens and Charles Kerstiens; parents, John Pillow Sr. and Alice Payne Pillow; sister, Margaret Pillow; brothers, J.W. Pillow and John Pillow Jr.
Thank you to NHC Brinks Nursing Home and Caris (Hospice) and Dr. Theresa Lango for the love and care given to our Mammaw.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Loretto Sacred Heart School or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Commented