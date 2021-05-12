ORANGE BEACH, AL

Frances Berry Roberson, 78, died May 8, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Railroad Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.