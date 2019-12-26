FLORENCE — Frances Bevis, 84 of Florence, AL, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was a member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ. Some of her loves were spending precious time with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She also loved sending cards for her Sunday school class for 25 years and baking cakes and goodies for many people.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1-2:00 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Tim and Ronnie Pannell officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W.R. Bevis; brother, Ralph Woolet; daughter, Pam Morrow; granddaughter, Robin Bevis; parents, Vernon and Pearl Woolet.
Survivors include her son, Jeff Bevis (Carol); grandchildren, Kim Forsythe (Damien), Amanda Pigg (Derek), Jared Bevis and Jacob Bevis; great-grandchildren, Valerie Forsythe, Kaylee Forsythe, Ella Grace Pigg, Haleigh Bevis, Jaxon L. Bevis, Owen Lee Pigg and Christian Bevis; brother, Donald Woolet; nine nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dickie Howard, Ken Westmoreland, Ron Westmoreland, Doug Hill, Reed Canerday and Rex Lemley.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr Hobbs and Dr Ahmed for many years of being her physicians. The caretakers and nurses at Renaissance and Green Oaks assisted living. A special thank you to all the sweet people at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for taking care of her during her short stay there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Diabetes Research.
