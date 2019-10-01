FLORENCE — Frances Boyce Sego Williams, 104, of Florence, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. Her visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Chapel Church. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the church with David Winborn officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Minnie D. Sego; husband, Carl B. Williams; children, Sarah Bea Stricklin (Bobby) and Jerry Wayne Williams; grandchildren she raised as her own, Larry David Williams and Debra Lynn Williams; great-granddaughter, Tonia Williams; three sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Tammy Stricklin (Booter); grandson, Tommy Stricklin; great-grandsons, Jonathan Chandler and Jeremiah Stricklin (Chelsea); great-granddaughters, Carla Stanfill (Chris), Samantha Stricklin Fox (Matt), Shelby Stricklin Cole (Jason) and Kayanna Stricklin; great-great-grandchildren, Ethan Stanfill, Kinsley and Brantley Cole.
Frances lived in Mishawaka, Indiana for many years. She was a fashion clerk for Shoppers Fair. She moved back to Florence, Alabama in 1977, where she and her husband enjoyed their retirement, gardening and caring for her family. She suffered the loss of most of her family, but always persevered through it all. She loved to crochet and make quilts. Her favorite was a cathedral window quilt she made for her family members.
Mrs. Williams was a member of Underwood Baptist Church in Florence and was adored by her church family. She was cherished for 104 years.
An online guest book is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
