TUSCUMBIA — Frances Brackin Ezekiel, 76, of Tuscumbia passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Ezekiel; mother, Hattie Mae Brackin; father, John William Brackin; and sister, Susan Stephens.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Ezekiel; daughter, Deedra McCreless; siblings, Betty Romans (Bingo), David Brackin (Brenda), Bobby Brackin (Rita), Kevin Brackin, and Pete Brackin (Glenda); grandchildren, Shane Ezekiel, Kaci Mathis, and Jeff Mathis; and many greatgrandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or dustinspromise.org.
