FLORENCE — Frances Christine Mitchell Fox, age 86, of Florence, passed from this life and went home to her Savior on November 29, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Fox was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mittie Mitchell; daughter, Patricia Fox Jourdain; grandson, Jason Lee Fox; sister-in-law, Adene Pigg Mitchell; and the father of her children, Bobby Lee Fox.
Survivors include her children, Danny Lee Fox, Paul Joseph Fox (Regina) and Kathy Fox Smith (Richard); grandchildren, Amy Smith (Amy Brown), David Smith (Jennifer), Kristina Eaton (Adam), Kurt Fox, Corey Jackson (Sommer), Jenna Jackson, Ryan Harbin; great-grandchildren, Bayli, Rylee, Gage, Isaiah, Spencer, Peggy, Theo and Piper; and brother, Cecil Mitchell.
Mrs. Fox was born in Tuscumbia and graduated from Deshler High School, though she was a resident of Florence for most of her adult life. She worked as a secretary for several Florence attorneys and later owned and operated a wholesale florist from the basement of her home. She loved animals, was a wonderful seamstress and gardener and was of the Baptist faith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their loving attention to her every need.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
