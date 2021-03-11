FLORENCE — Frances Craig Wiggins, age 102, died on Saturday, March 6 in her home on Merrick Road in Louisville, KY, surrounded by family. Mrs. Wiggins was born in Selma, Alabama on June 13, 1918 to the late Benjamin Hogan Craig and Emma Vaughn Craig, and she was the sister of former mayor Ben Craig of Florence. She was a resident of Florence and a graduate of Florence State Teachers College before moving to Louisville after her marriage to the late Charles “Newt” Wiggins in 1940.
Mrs. Wiggins was an active member of the Louisville Woman’s Club and the Monday Afternoon Club, and belonged to Christ Church United Methodist. She also enjoyed membership in Colonial Dames of America, and the John Marshall Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. She was co-founder of the Play and Study group associated with Highland Community Ministries, and also served as a docent at the Locust Grove historic home.
Mrs. Wiggins was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Newt, who died in 1995. She is survived by her three children, Elizabeth Humphrey and Susan Steffen of Louisville, Kentucky, and Dr. Craig Wiggins of Frankfort, Kentucky, seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be in Louisville at Pearson Funeral Home, 149 Breckinridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207. Visitation is Friday, March 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. and the funeral on Saturday, March 13 at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Donations in her name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Florence, 224 E Mobile Street, Florence, AL 35630.
