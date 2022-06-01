LORETTO, TENNESSEE
Frances Evelyn Golden, age 87 of Loretto, TN, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at home after a brief illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a sales clerk at K-Mart, and of the Christian faith.
Graveside services will be held today, June 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Hill Cemetery. Scott Cain will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.
Survivors are her sons, Gwyn Golden (Elaine), Watertown, TN, Duane Golden, Lebanon, TN, Marc Golden (Kim), Liberty, MS; daughters, Debbie Phillips (Doug), Loretto, TN, Barbie Cain (Randy), Minor Hill, TN; brothers, Alton Fulks, Noblesville, IN, W.H. Fulks, Anderson, AL, J.R. Fulks, Florence, AL, Troy Fulks, Anderson, AL; sisters, Margie Ridgeway, Rogersville, AL, Katherine Allen, Killen, AL; Diane Jones, Lexington, AL; nine grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; five great- great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband, Billy Gene Golden; parents, Ernest and Cleo Newton Fulks; brothers, James, Gerald, Jerry, and David Fulks; sisters, Sandra Fulks, Jean Jones, Sue Littrell, and Jana Fulks.
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
