ROGERSVILLE
Frances Gibson Garner, 88, of Rogersville passed away peacefully at her home on September 2, 2019. Frances lived a life fully committed to caring and loving those dearest to her. She enjoyed hard work, gardening and sewing. She also loved the companionship of a good dog and spending time with family and friends. Frances enjoyed pop music; especially Rod Stewart, a deep hardy gut laugh at comedies, the humor in life and occasionally a good laugh at herself. She was a member of West Rogersville Church of Christ. Ms. Frances had a short stay at Cedar View Assisted living and valued all the friends she made in the residences and staff. While she was there she enjoyed arts and crafts and playing rook.
Visitation for Mrs. Garner will be Thursday, September 5th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday at 1 p.m. with burial in Rice Cemetery. Chris Gautney will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Ken Garner, Andrew Garner, Bruce Springer, Steve Baird, Tommy Coblentz and Ronnie Smith.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Edna Gibson; son, Michael Garner; and daughter, Scarlett Garner. She is survived by son, Ken (Donica) Garner; grandchildren, Amber Garner, Andrew Garner, Wheeler Nix; brothers, Bobby Joe Gibson, Ollis (Ruth) Gibson, Jay (Linda) Gibson; great-grandchild, Willow Wren and nieces and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pam Nash, Paige Bowerman, the staff at Cedar View Assisted Living, neighbors, friends and all of her church family for their love and compassion.
