FLORENCE — Frances Elizabeth “Beth” Giles Hargett, 70, died Friday, February 11, 2022. She was born March 8, 1951, in Fairhope, Alabama, the first of five children.
Beth was a homemaker. Her life was the small things, those simple acts that make a house a home and to let friends and family know that they are loved. She was a wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, neighbor, teacher, and friend. She made cards, sewed quilts, altered clothing, and brought food. She would make the phone call, send the email, or just sit and visit if that’s what was needed. When all the fun was happening, Beth was probably washing the dishes. She took great joy in the small things and sharing them with others. We will fondly remember her sweet smile, her positive attitude, and all of those small acts of kindness that made each of our lives better.
A visitation will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022 at First Free Will Baptist Church on Florence Blvd., Florence, Alabama. Pastor Mike Crews and Brother Tim Long will officiate.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents Cornelius Walker Giles, Jr; and Grace Ward Giles.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John D. Hargett; as well as her sisters, Karen (Terry) Thigpen, Robin Long, and Debbie (Tim) Long; her brother Neil Giles; her sons Jed Hargett and Adam (Carly) Hargett; her daughter Amy Beth (Kevin) Siebert; and her grandsons Cole Siebert, Jonas Siebert, and Maxim Hargett.
Special thanks to Shoals Hospice in Florence.
In lieu of flowers, donations to some of her favorite ministries are welcome: Middle East Ministry (niece kayla.fenske@postca.net), St. Jude’s, and BBN.
