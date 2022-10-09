FLORENCE — Frances Cotney Hightower, age 83, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, October 10th from 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m., at Killen Community Cemetery. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. Williams Funeral Home of Florence directing.

