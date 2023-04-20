Frances Janiece Springer, 82, of Lexington, AL passed away on April 16, 2023 after a prolonged illness. She was born on January 30, 1941 to Thomas and Olivia Roden. She was a graduate of Lexington High School. Frances married James Lendon Springer in 1959. Although they never had children, Lendon and Frances showered their nieces, nephews and numerous pets with love.
Frances worked many years in industry. She eventually retired from General Motors after 25 years of service. After retirement, Frances enjoyed working in her yard, her home and at her beloved First Baptist Church of Lexington. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Olivia Roden; husband, James Lendon Springer; brothers, Edward Lee Roden, Buell Kenneth Roden, and Marlon Thomas Roden; and sister, Shirley Mae Roden.
She is survived by one sister, Mary Caroline (Ronald) Sharp; nieces, Amy (David) Key and Tanya Edwards; nephew, Scott (Faith) Williams; her special great-niece, Elli Key; close and dear friends, Mary Beshears and Emily Gulley; her “best girl” Katherine Gulley who brought so much sunshine and joy to her life in the last two years. Frances also leaves behind her precious pup, Sally.
Services were held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Elkins East Chapel. Visitation was from 12-1 p.m. Funeral service was at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Cruse and Bro. Chance Hall officiating. Burial followed in Nebo Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Shoals Hospice, the nurses on the cardiovascular step down unit at NAMC, especially Bridgett Lindsey, and all the family and friends for their calls, visits, and prayers.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
