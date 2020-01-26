FLORENCE — Frances Jeweldean Gray Craig, 87, of Florence, passed away January 24, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Hickory Flat Church and of the “Old Timers Musicians”.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Eric Butler and David Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Tri Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Craig was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Craig (Purple Heart Recipient); daughter-in-law, Anna Prince; brothers, Harvill and Jimmy Gray; and sisters, Joy Phipps, and Sharon Wilson.
She is survived by her sons, George Prince, and Tim Prince (Liz); daughters, Belinda Hill (Steve), Kay Briley (Dexter), and Lisa Newton (Phil); brother, Waymon Gray; sister, Margaret Wilson; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Jimmy Prince, Ronnie Prince, Chris Hill, James Hill, Nick Thompson, Adam Thompson, and Jason Tinnon.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons-in-law: Tim West, Anthony Hollingsworth, Corey Welborn, J.D. O’Rulian, Danny Stephanelli, Brett Drinkard, and Joey Walker.
As we begin the process of laying our mother to rest, we are remembering her as a faithful prayer warrior, faith filled mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Also she was a mother to all who needed guidance, and a faithful friend to many. Her door was always open and please bring your appetite; it was required. Throughout her life she had a great love for music and the gift of playing many instruments as well as a lovely alto voice. But we are most thankful for our Godly mother who taught us that Jesus is not only our Savior but our EVERYTHING.
Our special thanks to Dr. Ricky Irons, Dr. Vincent, Dr. Anjum, and the 5th floor nursing staff at NAMC for their superb care of our dear mother. Also the staff at Glenwood Center for their love and care for “the Jewel and the Gem”.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented