F.11.6.22 Frances Johnson.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Mrs. Frances Kay Skipworth Johnson, 77 of Florence, passed Wednesday, November 3, 2022. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, AL. Funeral service for Mrs. Johnson will be at noon, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Florence, AL. Burial will be in Simmons Cemetery, Florence, AL. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. The public viewing will be Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.