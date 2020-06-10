KILLEN — Frances June Yancey Watson was born on February 5, 1925, and passed from this life on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the age of 95. She was followed in death one day later by Almon, her husband of 72 years. James Almon Watson was born on September 16, 1926, and passed from this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020. They were both lifelong residents of Lauderdale County and members of the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ where Almon served as an elder for 27 years and taught the adult Sunday school class for 50 years.
Frances was a gentle and kind person who loved taking care of her home and family. She was an artist, a pianist, and an excellent seamstress. Even in her nineties she enjoyed baking her famous gingersnaps to share with her family and friends. She appreciated the beauty of nature and was the family’s resident expert on the names of flowers and trees. Frances especially enjoyed traveling, and she and Almon enjoyed many happy times traveling all over the United States.
Almon was a humble man who was devoted to his family and to God. He was truly a member of the Greatest Generation and felt a duty to serve his country. He enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and served aboard the SS Charles McAllister during WWII. When he returned home he married Frances, the love of his life, and they were blessed with 72 years together. He was a master woodworker and crafted many pieces of beautiful furniture that are treasured by his family. After his retirement from the Griffin Company he enjoyed spending his days gardening, fishing and raising cattle.
Frances and Almon were preceded in death by their son, Jeffrey Almon Watson.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Hattie Yancey; brother, Milton Yancey; sisters, Arlene Campbell, Agnes Bell.
Almon was preceded in death by his parents, E.E. “Jimbo” and Leila Watson; sisters, Dorothy Skipworth, Shelby Garrett.
Frances and Almon are survived by their daughter, Karen Parker (Glen); grandchildren, Nicole Ritter (Mark), Matthew Parker (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Eliza Ritter, Broox Ritter, Ava Parker; great-great-grandson, Cooper Green.
There will be a private graveside service conducted by Brandon Britton. A drive thru visitation will be Thursday, June 11th from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ Building Fund or the Huntsville Hospital Neonatal ICU.
