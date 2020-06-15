CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Frances Kay Robbins, 76, of Cypress Inn, TN passed away June 13, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Stony Point Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Robbins was preceded in death by her parents, Nolen and Juanita Statom; daughters, Tyra Townsley and Trella Townsley Patterson; and sister, Martha Ann Stults.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Robbins; daughter, Tonita Townsley Roberson; and grandchildren, Drake and Payton Roberson, and Malia and Makinley Patterson.
Pallbearers will be Drake Roberson, Payton Roberson, Makinley Patterson, Bobby Robbins, Adam Robbins, and Phillip Berry.
