MUSCLE SHOALS — Frances King Walker, 86, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, February 10, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jerry Edgil officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Frances retired from Lucent Technologies after thirty-five years. She was a member of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her father, Percy King; mother, Cynthia Crittenden King; step-mother, Mattie Louelle Nelson King; brothers, Lacy King and James A. King; sister-in-law, Sue Garner King; husband, Ronald C. Walker; son, Michael L. Bailey; and grandson, Gage Michael Game Walker.
Frances is survived by her sons, Billy J. Bailey and Floyd C. Walker; grandchildren, Kyle Austin Walker, Venessa Bailey Saucier (Scott), and Billy Wade Bailey (Shelia); great-grandchildren, Dominic Trey Bailey, Alissa Bailey Stovall (John), Zoe Bailey, Ciara Saucier, and Ryan Saucier; great-great-grandchildren, Keaton Coleman, Carson Joffrion, Brexsten Stovall, Oaklyn Stovall, and Kasen Stovall; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks go to Encompass Hospice and Happier at Home. “You all were a great help in taking care of our mother’s needs.”
