ST. FLORIAN
Frances Richardson, age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loved ones after an extended illness on October 23, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was born July 31, 1937 in Florence, Alabama, to Alois Casper and Carrie Mae Krieger.
Frances was a loved member of the St. Florian community all of her life. She loved her family and friends without condition. She graduated from Coffee High School in 1955 and from a college of business in 1957. She married her best friend and love, EL Richardson, in December of 1956. Together they had a beautiful family with three children, Pam Compton (Don), Tommy Richardson (Sherri), Rodney Richardson; three grandchildren, Michelle Fuller (Shaun), Nathan Richardson, Caleb Richardson and one great-grandchild Kyleigh Brooke Fuller.
Frances was a valued employee for Sears and Roebuck and retired after 20 years of dedication and service. Her hobbies in adulthood were carried over from childhood days of working on the Krieger farm. She loved working in the garden and planting flowers and growing beautiful rosebushes in her yard. Frances kept an immaculate house and embraced making her home comfortable for anyone visiting her. She and her daughter Pam enjoyed daily walks at Diebert Park. When she received advice she always looked to Tommy as her trusted advisor to insure it was correct. And Rodney was “her buddy” and they enjoyed watching Alabama football games and just spending time together. Her grandchildren and great-grandchild were the joys of her life. Summers meant walking into her kitchen seeing countless piles of corn or some other fresh garden vegetable being prepared to be put up for coming winter months. She attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church her entire life and enjoyed serving in many different capacities throughout the years.
She loved keeping the nursery and loving on the babies and children there, she also helped with the annual 4th of July Picnic and the Labor Day Picnic as well as helping prepare meals for families in times of need. This was characteristic of her heart to serve the Lord and others around her. She loved preparing a big Sunday meal for her family each week. In her last days she was still trying to serve her family by securing someone to take on the Sunday tradition of cooking for them. Frances had strong work ethic and believed in honesty and dedication to whatever you do and also instilled these values in her children.
Frances is survived by her husband, EL Richardson; her brother, Louis Krieger, brother, Andy Joe Krieger, sister-in-law, Mary Ann Krieger, brother-in-law, Billy Richardson, sisters-in-law, Sally Richardson, Linda Richardson, Bonnie Murks, her three children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild and her many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
“Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” Proverbs 31 28-29
Please join us in celebrating her life today, October 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. visitation and 11:00 Mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 2751 Co Rd 30, Florence AL
Pallbearers: Nathan Richardson, Caleb Richardson, Shaun Fuller, Eddie Krieger, Billy Richardson and Richard Krieger.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of her choice, St. Michael’s Catholic Church Loaves and Fishes Group. This group provides meals to shut-ins, elderly or others in need. Call 256-764-1885 for more information.
There were so many people that served as the hands and feet of Christ in the last few years. We want to thank El Reposo Nursing Facility for extending themselves beyond the necessary care. They became family to us all while providing compassion, love and excellent medical treatment to Frances. A special thank you to Tara Greenhill, LPN who stayed by her side until the very end and brought her so much joy in the last few years. We can not say thank you enough for all you’ve done.
To the nursing staff at North Alabama Medical Center for providing anything and everything we asked of them with love and kindness. Thank you ALL once again!!! You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
