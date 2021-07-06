IUKA — Frances Lilly Mae Green, 85, died July 4, 2021. Vistation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church, Hamilton, with service to follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial is in Bethany Church Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.