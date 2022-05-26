FLORENCE — Frances Louise Blacklidge, 92, of Florence, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Mrs. Blacklidge is survived by her children, John “Johnny” Blacklidge and Cheryl Scillian (Bob); grandchildren, Callie Henderson (Adam), Alexandra Jarrell (Dalton) and Tori Hester (Thomas); great-grandchildren, Micah and Maddox Henderson, Isabel, Madeline and Wyatt Hester and Clarke Jarrell. As well as special friend, Karla French.
Frances was born in Sheffield, Alabama and lived the majority of her life in the Florence area. Before moving back to Florence in 2000, she lived on a farm in Cloverdale, Alabama. Her family has very fond memories of visiting Frances and her late husband Frank at the farm. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved cooking and spending time with loved ones.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Blacklidge; her parents, John Logan and Gertrude Bowles; and sister, Wincy Johnson.
A graveside service will begin 1 p.m. Saturday in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Sonny Owens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
