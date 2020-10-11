SAVANNAH, TENN. — Frances Louise Wilson McLin, 70, formerly of Florence, died October 9, 2020. Graveside service is 10 a.m. Monday in Rogers Chapel Cemetery of Florence. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.

