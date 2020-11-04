SHEFFIELD — Frances Lucinda Howard, 79, died November 1, 2020. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. To leave condolences, please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com

