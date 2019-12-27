FLORENCE — Frances Marie Darby, 91, of Florence, passed away December 25, 2019. She was a member of Petersville Church of Christ.
A graveside service will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Jim Underwood officiating.
Mrs. Darby was preceded in death by her husband, William Raymond Darby; and daughters, Dorothy Mae Darby; and mother, Inez Matthews.
She is survived by her son, Billy Darby (Nan); and grandson, Greg Darby (Rebecca).
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity.
