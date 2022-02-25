FLORENCE — Frances Marie Jaynes, 81, of Florence, passed away February 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family and friends. She was a self-employed business owner of the Surprise Store & Jaynes Auctions and a member of Stutts Road Church of Christ.
Survivors include son, Lance Jaynes (Vickie); daughter, Amanda Allison (Keith); grandchildren, Brittney Michael (Jerry) and Zackary Jaynes (Faith); several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by husband, Thomas Otha Jaynes; parents, Clebern J. Canerday and Lutie Mae Canerday; brother, Ray Canerday; sister, Shirley Davis.
Visitation with family will be on Saturday, February 26, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tim Grigsby and Alvin Auston officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Zack Jaynes, Stephen Simpson, Everett Chandler, Randy Wood, Keith Allison, Todd Clemons, Carl Hunt, and Toby Humphries.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
