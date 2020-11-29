HALEYVILLE — Frances Marie Taylor Melton, 70, died November 27, 2020. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Tuesday in Littleville Cemetery, Haleyville, with Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing.

