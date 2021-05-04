FLORENCE — Frances Marie Wooldridge Haygood, 85, died May 3, 2021. Due to Covid- 19 no public service is planned at this time. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.