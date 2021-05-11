KILLEN — Frances Millinee “Babe” Holden, 89, of Killen died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation will be today, May 11, 2021, 5-8 P.M. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Elkins East Chapel at 11 A.M. with Brother Danny Holden officiating. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery.
Mrs. Holden was a member of Elgin Primitive Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be sorely missed and loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arnold Holden; and parents, Dewitt and Edna Grisham Dean.
Mrs. Holden is survived by her sons, Larry Holden, David Holden (Sue, who was a special daughter), and Anthony Holden; grandchildren, Paula Holden (Tracy), Jeremy Holden (Emily), Jessica Ledlow (Marty), Carol Hale (Warren), Melinda Goodson (Wayne), and Teresa Tate (Bill); a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Holden, Brett Beadle, Marty Ledlow, Lucas Hale, Derrick Holden, Jason Hale.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Tammy Cabler, Breanna and Sandy for all the loving care.
