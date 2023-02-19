FLORENCE — Frances Marie Alexander Moody, 85, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family, on Friday, February 17, 2023
Frances was born in Waynesboro, Tennessee to the late Josephine Rhodes Jones and the late Dougal Townsend Alexander. She lived her childhood in Waynesboro, Fontana, North Carolina, Mobile, Alabama and Odessa, Texas. During Junior High School she, her mother and brother Dan moved to Florence, Alabama, where she called home for most of her adult life.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother, Jimmy, who died as a young child.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Robert (Bobby) Moody; her daughter, Babs Moody, sons Barry Moody (Rennie) and Brad Moody; grandsons, David Jeans (Justine) and Phillip Moody; great-grandchildren, Mack Jeans and Miller Jeans, brother Dan Alexander (Sherry); and nephews and nieces, cousins and numerous friends.
Frances met Bobby at Coffee High School, when they were freshmen, they became sweethearts as sophomores and were engaged at the end of their senior year. They married August 28, 1955, just after graduation. During her time at CHS, she was a very active student, was a member of The National Honor Society, typist for The School Newspaper, member of the Coronation Court and a member of The Nenon Social Club.
Shortly after marriage, Frances began her working career as a telephone switchboard operator and then for Southern Sash in the advertising department.
In 1958, she and Bobby decided to start a family. As a former member of First Presbyterian Church, Florence, she was excited to have the opportunity to help start a new church. She became the youngest of the 99 charter members of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Florence.
Throughout her adult life, Frances devoted her time to local civic and charity organizations. She served as the Chairwoman and Board member of the American Cancer Society, Secretary and Board member of Shoals Habitat for Humanity where she worked with Westminster to build the first Habitat Home in The Shoals, and also a long-time volunteer and fund raiser for the American Heart Association. But, her greatest joy was her devotion to The Salvation Army where she and Bobby initiated and continued to direct fund raising and distributions for The Teenager Christmas Drive for 40 plus years.
Frances was always involved in all of her childrens’ activities where she served as chauffeur, room mother, Cub Scout and Brownie leader, sports, dance and music supporter as well as teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was also an avid reader, expert bridge player and golf enthusiast. She was a loyal member of WPC Ladies Circle and hosted a Ladies Bible Study in her home for many years.
In 1966, when Bobby decided to enter pharmacy school, Frances relocated her family to Auburn, Alabama where she managed an apartment complex and continued her usual family support. After graduation, the family returned to Florence where she and Bobby founded Moody Drugs and Gifts which provided healthcare and support for thousands of customers for over 45 years.
Arrangements for Frances will be on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Florence with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to noon, a celebration of life service at noon and interment at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Pavillion immediatly following the church service. Officiation will be the Reverand John McKell. Pallbearers will be David Jeans, Phillip Moody, Whit Alexander, Johnny DeVaney, Steve Rhodes, Randal Paseur, Jim Frawley, John Offutt and John Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Sara Reed, Alonda Crosslin, Ann Freeman, Jena Barrett, Emily Pittman and Samantha McArthur.
Frances and her family support the local Salvation Army and Westminster Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to offer our sincere appreciation for the Nurses and Staff of Enhabit Hospice.
