IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Frances Neil McNeese Brewer, 87, died January 12, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Macedonia Cemetery. She was the wife of David Brewer.

