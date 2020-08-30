FLORENCE — Frances Covington Newbern, age 88, passed away August 27, 2020. Per her request, no services are planned at this time.
Mrs. Newbern was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James B. Newbern and son-in-law, Hank Kaminski.
Survivors include her children, Tom Newbern (Sherry), Sondra Kaminski, Susie Bradford (Kenneth) and Lea Smith (Danny); grandchildren, Carrie Newbern, Megan Krieger, Doug Kaminski, Samantha Walker, Laura Nolen, Ty Smith and Brittney Froman; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Newbern was a member of Springfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a loving mother who dedicated her life to taking care of her children and grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to El Reposo Activities Fund. The family would like to thank El Reposo for their wonderful care.
