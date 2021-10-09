SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Frances Odeneal, 99, died October 8, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mimosa Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- EXPLAINER: How global deal stems corporate use of tax havens
- Russia hits new virus death record as autumn surge persists
- Chopin portrait bought at flea market is from 19th century
- Taliban say they won't work with US to contain Islamic State
- EXPLAINER: Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?
- Banisadr, Iran's first president after 1979 revolution, dies
- Russians flock to Serbia for Western-made COVID-19 vaccines
- French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks
Most Read
Articles
- Bodies found in burned abandoned home in Florence
- Sheffield police officer dies 'a hero'
- Thousands pay respects for fallen Sheffield cop
- DA: Martin should not have been free
- Colbert judge rules lawsuit against developer can move forward
- Waterloo man dies in 2-vehicle crash Sunday morning
- Sheffield officer's funeral arrangements announced
- McFarland Park rocks to ShoalsFest
- Tuscumbia employees to benefit from relief act funds
- Sheffield cop sues his alleged shooter
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- High school football game previews for Sept. 23-24 (1)
- DA: Martin should not have been free (1)
- Allen Thornton HOSA club raises autism awareness and funds for Luv Michael (1)
- Alabama Senate passes $1.3B prison construction plan (1)
- Cloverdale woman continues search for brother who has been missing for 5 years (1)
- Hubbard apologies, seeks early release from prison (1)
- Tuscumbia Council urged to leave golf course as is (1)
- SGA votes against impeaching president (1)
Online Poll
Have you begun shopping for the holidays?
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented