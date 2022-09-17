PHIL CAMPBELL — Frances Ophelia Welborn, 83, died September 14, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church with the funeral following at 4 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. www.pinkardfh.com

