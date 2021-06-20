FLORENCE — Frances “Pauline” Burns, age 94, of Florence, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday June 20, from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Bill Hubbell officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial.
Pallbearers are Jody Creasy, Mac Burns, Cody Burns, Johnny Wilkes, Tom Krieger, Adam Holland.
Pauline was a member of Center Star United Methodist Church. As long as Pauline was young enough she loved to work in her flower gardens, cook lunch every Sunday for the whole family, but her favorite hobbies were fishing, watching Alabama football and playing Rook. Pauline loved her family. She had 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Burns; son, John Steven Burns and his wife, Elizabeth Smith Burns; parents, John and Elizabeth Vaughn; granddaughter, Emily Burns; grandson, Ken Irons; daughter-in-law, Marie Wilson Burns; seven brother and sisters.
Survivors are her children, Benny Burns (Linda), Deborah Creasy (David), Frances Irons (Carl); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We send our love and thanks to the Mitchell Hollingsworth’s Rehab staff.
