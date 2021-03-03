ROGERSVILLE — Frances Pilkinton, 92, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. Mrs. Pilkinton was a member of Eudora Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Rogersville. She has been a proud blood donor since 1979. In 42 years, she donated a total of 163 pints, just two pints short of her self-set goal of 165. Frances will be forever remembered as a devoted wife and mother to her beloved family.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 6th at 1:15 p.m. in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery.
Frances is survived by her children, Bobby (Nancy) Pilkinton, Joan (Cecil) Yarber, Mark (Sherry) Pilkinton, Jan Marie Pilkinton; nine grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
The family asks that anyone attending the graveside service, please wear a mask.
