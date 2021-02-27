ROGERSVILLE — Frances Pilkinton, 92, died February 25, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 6th at 1:15 p.m. in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemtery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with Mrs. Pilkinton’s family.

