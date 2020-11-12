MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Frances Roberta Hunsucker, age 72, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1948 in Clarksdale, MS. Also a member of Clarksdale United Methodist Church. Ms. Hunsucker was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen Davis Hunsucker.
Survived by her daughter, Julie (Will) Caster; granddaughter, Olivia Caster; brother, Robert Hunsucker; sisters, Prissy Dulaney, Cindy Harbor, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. with services to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel.
