RED BAY — Frances “Fran” Roberts West, 73, died Friday, April 8, 2022. Services will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be Tuesday until service time at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in l in Itawamba Memorial Gardens, Fulton, MS.

