FLORENCE — Frances Ruth Smith Williams, age 76, of Florence, passed away January 11, 2023, after an extended illness. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, January 14, at 3:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with Brother Justin Pullum officiating.

