FLORENCE — Frances Stutts Wilson, 93, of Florence, Alabama, passed away November 26, 2020 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
She was happily married to her husband, Elmo, for 67 years. She is survived by her sons Dr. Charles Wilson (Betty), Van Wilson (Denise) and David Wilson (Glenna). Affectionately known as Good Granny, she was grandmother to Vanessa Sides (Dan), Anna Burnley (Cary), Destin Gargis (Matt), Leah Wilson, Jason Wilson, Natalie Blair (Matt) and Hank Wilson (Natalie). She was also the proud great-grandmother to Canaan Sides, Avery Burnley, Ellie Burnley, Gracie Gargis, Mattie Gargis, Nolan Blair, Allie Wilson and Eli Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elmo Wilson; parents, Wiley Floyd Stutts and Eulalia Dickerson Stutts; and her sister, Catherine Stutts Gamble (Earl).
Mrs. Wilson was retired from sales at Kreisman’s, where she enjoyed assisting her customers in women’s wear. She was an active member of Woodlawn Church of Christ and also worked hard to support Mars Hill Bible School as a member of the Associated Women’s Organization.
She loved her family and friends with the same strong will that led her life. Her unforgettable laugh will forever be remembered by all that knew her.
There will be a service for Mrs. Wilson on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. under the Pavilion at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Special thanks to the administration and staff of Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mars Hill Bible School.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented