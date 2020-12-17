FLORENCE — Frances Swoopes-Little, 88 of Florence, passed Saturday, December 12, 2020.
The public viewing will be Friday, December 18, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, AL.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the funeral will be live streamed on Saturday, December 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. via Thompson and Son Funeral home website. The burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Garden, Florence, AL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, AL; Bishop Will Boyd, Pastor, in honor of Frances Swoopes-Little.
