FLORENCE — Mattie Frances White, 91, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A graveside service was held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Civitan Cemetery.
Miss White was retired from Bellsouth, where she was an operator. She was preceded in death by her parents, Josie and Glenn K. White, Sr; brother, Glenn K. White, Jr. and his wife, Ann Romanger White.
Miss White loved sitting on her porch and watching the squirrels play. She even named some of them Alvin. She loved arguing with the vacuum cleaner because she said they were the same height. She loved to eat chocolate so her brother would buy her a year supply at Christmas.
She is survived by her nieces, Charlotte Myrick (Steve) and Nancy Baker (Joey); several great nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Denise of Community Hospice for her loving care and friendship to Miss White.
An online guestbook is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented