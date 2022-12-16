NASHVILLE FORMERLY OF FLORENCE

Frances Coker Winton, age 93, passed away December 13, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Williams Funeral Home of Florence. She was the wife of the late Rex Winton. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

