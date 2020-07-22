FLORENCE — Mr. Francis A. Eckl, 91, of Florence, Alabama, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held July 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Michael’s Cemetery.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Josephine Eckl; brother, Wilfred Eckl; and sisters, Mildred Buffler, Elizabeth Stumpe, and Cecelia Kasmeier.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; three sons, David Eckl (Lisa), Dale Eckl (Amanda), Dewayne Eckl (Donna); five granddaughters, Hillary Eckl, Haley Eckl, Holly Eckl, Rachel Eckl, and Courtney Eckl; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Francis was born December 11, 1928. He was baptized at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church, where he remained a faithful member.
During the Korean War, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany for four years. During his time in the service, he enjoyed participating in many of the sports for troops. He also spent 33 years working as a welder for Occidental Chemical, where he was known for his exceptional work ethic and quality.
On December 23, 1959, Francis married his loving wife of over 60 years, Marie. He loved being a father and grandfather. He enjoyed playing sports with his sons and spending vacations at the lake. Seeing his granddaughters always put a smile on his face. He raised his family in the values the church provided and lived his life to provide them with an example of true character.
The family would like to thank all those who have expressed their love and prayers during this time. Also, a special thank you to the nurses at Kindred Hospice for their loving care and support.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Eckl, Jerry Eckl, Kevin Kasmeier, Ralph Peters, Walt Scranton, and Michael Stumpe. Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Bernauer, Mark Buffler, Kevin Connolly, Bill Elledge, Basil Frederick, Donald Gober.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Michael’s Catholic Church Loaves & Fishes, Saint Michael’s Catholic Church Capital Improvements, or a charity of your choice. Donations for either of the Saint Michael’s charities may be mailed to 2751 County Road 30, Florence, AL 35634.
Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented