MUSCLE SHOALS — Francis Maurine Kasmeier, 97, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. There will be a private graveside service Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Colbert memorial Gardens. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Miles Wright; and her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Robert Kasmeier; sons, Nick Wright, Phil Wright, and Mark Wright; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as other loving family and friends.
Donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Special thanks to the Doctors, nurses, and staff in the Cardio Unit at North Alabama Medical Center.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
