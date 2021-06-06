HALEYVILE

Francis Ann Parson, 70, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. Family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m., June 5, 2021, at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.