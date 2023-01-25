F.1.25.23 Roland Herston.jpg
FLORENCE — Francis Roland Herston, 85, Florence, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday, January 26, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Reggie Bruce officiating. Interment will be in Barton Cemetery, Cherokee.

