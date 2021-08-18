RUSSELLVILLE — Francisco Sebastian, 52, died August 15, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.

