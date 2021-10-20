MUSCLE SHOALS
On October 18, 2021, Frank Allison Coburn of Muscle Shoals, AL was happily greeted in Heaven by his wife of 43 years, Reba Nell Coburn or “Nuchie” to those who knew her best. Their love was strong until death they did part. Visitation will be today, October 20, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Rev. Jerry Rea will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
After his wife passed away, Frank met his second wife, Joyce (King) Coburn. They spent many happy years together.
Born to Earl and Louise (Moody) Coburn on May 14, 1940, Frank’s early years were spent in Franklin and Colbert County. He graduated from Colbert County High School. He worked at A&P Grocery store as produce manager. He studied for his pipefitter apprenticeship and then spent 36 years at Reynolds Metals Company. His family might have wanted things, but they never, ever needed anything. He was always proud to be a good provider to anyone who needed it.
Over the years, he made many close friends running at TVA Reservation and as a member of Shoals Striders. He also served on the board of Shoals Save-a-Life and was a longtime member of Highland Park Baptist Church.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Steward; two children, Terry Coburn (Melanie) and Janet Coburn Manley; three grandchildren, Maggie Beth (Wallace) McCormack (Jacob), Amanda Coburn (Kyle), and Michael Wallace (Deandra); two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Owen McCormack.
His brothers Larry and Jimmy and sisters Nancy (Coburn) Saint and Mary Ann Coburn were there to welcome him with open arms to the beautiful Streets of Gold.
The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and special caregivers, Kelly Blackburn, Danielle Littleton, Lily Flowers, and Amanda Latham. He loved you all very much.
Pallbearers will be Michael Wallace, Jacob McCormack, Tim Wagnon, Tim Spurgeon, Gary Wallace, and Presley Williams.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
